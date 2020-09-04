Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paul John Balson lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 36,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 297,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.47. 870,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

