Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 241,613 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 351,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.58. 3,720,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,802. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $210.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.
In related news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
