Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 241,613 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 351,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.58. 3,720,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,802. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $210.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In related news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

