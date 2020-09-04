Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,715 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $134,908,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $126,278,000.

NASDAQ OTIS traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $61.49. 3,096,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

