Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.57.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 325,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,910. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,008,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,830,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

