Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,323. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

