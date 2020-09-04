Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 44,460,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,634,402. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

