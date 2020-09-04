Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,058 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $60.24. 8,578,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,822,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

