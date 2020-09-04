Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $4.13 on Friday, hitting $342.39. 845,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,113. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,393 shares of company stock worth $12,894,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

