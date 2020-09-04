Evercore Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of South State as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in South State during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in South State by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in South State by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in South State by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,307 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,259. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State Corp has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts expect that South State Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In related news, Director David G. Salyers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

