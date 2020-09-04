EXMR Trading Up 9,902.1% This Week (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001374 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000655 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

