Exosis Market Capitalization Reaches $25,398.34 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $25,398.34 and $1,436.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,617.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.13 or 0.03693389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.02221298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00483245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00783798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00570783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 604,236 coins and its circulating supply is 439,236 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.