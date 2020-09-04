Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is SWS Partners’ 7th Largest Position

SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.3% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,088,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,860,779. The firm has a market cap of $829.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $594,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,205 shares of company stock worth $8,888,942. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

