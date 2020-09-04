Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, forty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of FB traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.12. 32,088,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,860,779. The company has a market cap of $829.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,205 shares of company stock worth $8,888,942. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 104,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

