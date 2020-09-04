Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,240,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,899,010. The firm has a market cap of $861.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

