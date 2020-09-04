FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANUY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 175,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

