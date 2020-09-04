FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

FDX stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $231.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

