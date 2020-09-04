Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,649,187 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 703,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.28.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
