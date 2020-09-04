Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.78 ($13.86).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a fifty-two week high of €9.08 ($10.68).

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.