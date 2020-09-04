FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo Sells 15,004 Shares

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Pat Cotroneo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 16th, Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04.
FGEN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. 1,517,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.63. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after buying an additional 388,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
