FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo Sells 15,004 Shares

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pat Cotroneo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04.

FGEN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. 1,517,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.63. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after buying an additional 388,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

