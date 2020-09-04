First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,698 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $40,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 931.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 98,674 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,399 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.88. 2,704,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,576. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $261.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 143.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.41 and a 200 day moving average of $205.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.13.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $10,927,999. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.