First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Management worth $33,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $111.21. 2,220,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,059. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

