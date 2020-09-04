First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,595 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $65,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,994,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,881,000 after purchasing an additional 457,059 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,636 shares of company stock valued at $17,734,825. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.18. 2,312,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,080. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.94.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

