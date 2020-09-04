First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $151.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

