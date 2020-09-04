First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $35,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,591. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.70.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

