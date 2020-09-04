First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $36,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.28. 4,930,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,214. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.71.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

