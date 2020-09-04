First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,276 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Paychex worth $51,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 32,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 78,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. 1,822,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

