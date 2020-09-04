First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $45.44 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $45,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 330,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after purchasing an additional 289,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 663.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 303,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 264,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 256,051 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 426,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,351,000 after purchasing an additional 218,403 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.88.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.55. 354,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.87. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $295.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,676 shares of company stock worth $11,942,454. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

