First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $46.60 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,144 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 283,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,030,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,777,902. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

