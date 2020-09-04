First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $47.59 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dollar General worth $47,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 6.0% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,092,683 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,131. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $206.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.59.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

