First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $65.87 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,474,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,467 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $65,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 20,955,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,059,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

