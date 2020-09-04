First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cerner worth $27,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Cerner by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Cerner by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $869,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,960 shares of company stock worth $2,143,034. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $72.01. 2,251,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,410. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

