First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,102 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $45,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,330,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 1,229,786 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 579,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after buying an additional 558,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after buying an additional 541,814 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 451,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 447,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,178. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

