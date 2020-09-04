First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $34,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. 2,209,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,524. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

