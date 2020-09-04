First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.06. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,512,926. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.