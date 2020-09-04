First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,839 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.45.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

