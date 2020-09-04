First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $50,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.06 on Friday, reaching $313.29. 2,330,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,777. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.