First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,201 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $780.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $10.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $752.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $805.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $767.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.07. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,272.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,607. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

