First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,934 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after acquiring an additional 647,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,710,000 after acquiring an additional 290,801 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW traded down $18.49 on Friday, hitting $450.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,252. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $501.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.79 and a 200-day moving average of $369.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $11,439,714.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

