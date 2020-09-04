First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

