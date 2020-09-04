First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 182,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 674,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,062,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.68. 176,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.61 and its 200 day moving average is $190.74. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $251.74.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.