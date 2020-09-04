First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,280 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of 3M worth $59,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.77. 3,266,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average is $152.03. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

