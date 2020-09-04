First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,344 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $39,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,564. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

