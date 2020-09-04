First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,517 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 692,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,517 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 85,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 389,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after buying an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,794,973 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18.

