First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,298 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $60,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after buying an additional 1,741,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after buying an additional 602,047 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.72. 1,268,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

