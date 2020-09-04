FlypMe (FYP) Market Cap Reaches $189,414.05

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $189,414.05 and approximately $7,511.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00119458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00202464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.01532116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00178592 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

