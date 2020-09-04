FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.12. 409,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.55. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.