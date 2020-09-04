Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $1.85 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009490 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00120738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.01532138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00179635 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 11,647,258 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

