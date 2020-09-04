Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, August 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,411. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 50.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 62,383 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.