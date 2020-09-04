GET Protocol (GET) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $143,169.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003418 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042619 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.53 or 0.05562011 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035082 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003452 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

