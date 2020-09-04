Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,424. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

